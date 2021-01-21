Americas > World Bank to study how EU carbon border levy will impact neighbouring countries

World Bank to study how EU carbon border levy will impact neighbouring countries

Published 19:04 on January 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:59 on January 22, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Mexico, US  /  No Comments

The World Bank has launched a study on the implications of an EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) for European nations outside the bloc and Central Asian countries.

The World Bank has launched a study on the implications of an EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) for European nations outside the bloc and Central Asian countries.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software