EU may want earlier ETS cap reset to smooth allowance price path -analysts
Published 17:58 on January 21, 2021 / Last updated at 00:19 on January 22, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU lawmakers may favour re-setting the cap of the bloc’s carbon market two years earlier than officials have proposed because the move will result in a smoother upward trajectory for EUA prices, analysts said Thursday.
