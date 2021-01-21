EMEA > EU may want earlier ETS cap reset to smooth allowance price path -analysts

EU may want earlier ETS cap reset to smooth allowance price path -analysts

Published 17:58 on January 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:19 on January 22, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU lawmakers may favour re-setting the cap of the bloc’s carbon market two years earlier than officials have proposed because the move will result in a smoother upward trajectory for EUA prices, analysts said Thursday.

