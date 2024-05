Czech project developer to generate up to 50,000 voluntary carbon credits from Chilean land

Published May 15, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Czech project developer has signed contracts with Chilean farmers to develop tens of thousands of carbon credits from 5,000 hectares of land in 2025 via regenerative agriculture practices.