Financial services companies pilot tokenised carbon credit transactions in Hong Kong

Published 18:31 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 18:44 on May 14, 2024 / Asia Pacific, China, Other APAC, Voluntary

A group of financial service companies has successfully completed a proof-of-concept (POC) pilot in Hong Kong that explored the operational and risk management benefits of tokenised deposits to facilitate the settlement of tokenised carbon credit transactions.