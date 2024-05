UK energy company to build world’s first wood-powered cargo ship

Published 17:53 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 17:53 on May 14, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Japan, Shipping, Voluntary

A British energy firm with ambitions to become a global player in bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) has drawn up plans for the world’s first wood-powered cargo ship.