CF TURKIYE: EU CBAM to drive Turkish decarbonisation, experts say

Published 17:32 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 17:32 on May 14, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) should drive Turkiye's industries towards decarbonisation, providing incentives for emission reductions, experts said last week during a panel on the policy's impact on the MENA region.