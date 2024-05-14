PREVIEW: ARB workshop uncertainty to keep a lid on WCI Q2 auction settlement
Published 23:30 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 23:30 on May 14, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
The California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction on Wednesday is expected to clear in line with or at a slight discount to front month California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices, traders said, with uncertainty from the ARB's cap-and-trade rulemaking workshop factoring into participants’ views.
The California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction on Wednesday is expected to clear in line with or at a slight discount to front month California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices, traders said, with uncertainty from the ARB's cap-and-trade rulemaking workshop factoring into participants’ views.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.