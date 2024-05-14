PREVIEW: ARB workshop uncertainty to keep a lid on WCI Q2 auction settlement

Published 23:30 on May 14, 2024

The California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction on Wednesday is expected to clear in line with or at a slight discount to front month California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices, traders said, with uncertainty from the ARB's cap-and-trade rulemaking workshop factoring into participants’ views.