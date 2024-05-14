Cash flow squeeze clips major voluntary carbon project developer for second time

Published 22:59 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 22:59 on May 14, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A major voluntary carbon project developer and trader was forced to temporarily defer wages amid another cash flow squeeze, it told Carbon Pulse Tuesday, highlighting the current dire market situation.