Public procurement a missed opportunity for EU climate action, report says

Published 01:01 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 15:56 on May 14, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The EU has missed an opportunity to reduce carbon emissions and bolster domestic industries in Europe by failing to pursue a plan for green public procurement, according to a new report released on Wednesday.