Ghana urges govts to rapidly develop policy frameworks for Article 6

Published 16:58 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 16:58 on May 14, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6

A key figure in the development of Ghana’s Article 6 policy framework has urged other countries to rapidly develop similar policies if they wish to capitalise on the opportunities of sovereign carbon trading.