Over half of ARB-approved US forest offset land at moderate to very high risk from wildfires -report
Published 23:16 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 23:16 on May 14, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Nearly 3 million acres (1.2 mln hectares) of land involved in the California ARB forest carbon offset programme lies in areas at moderate to very high risk from wildfires, potentially endangering millions of tonnes of stored CO2, according to a report published Monday.
