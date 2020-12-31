New York sets $125/tonne social cost of carbon
Published 15:58 on December 31, 2020 / Last updated at 15:58 on December 31, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Wednesday announced a $125/tonne social cost of carbon (SCC) for use in agency planning, vastly exceeding rate the US federal government has used to account for the economic costs of GHG emissions.
