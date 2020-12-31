Five new speculators among 18 WCI accounts registered in Q4
Published 21:23 on December 31, 2020 / Last updated at 21:39 on December 31, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Eighteen entities opened California-based Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts during the final quarter of 2020, as 10 others closed their accounts in the WCI-linked programme, data from state regulator ARB showed Wednesday.
