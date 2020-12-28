US DOJ files appeal brief in California-Quebec linkage lawsuit
Published 17:17 on December 28, 2020 / Last updated at 19:31 on December 28, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked an appeals court to overturn rulings earlier this year that concluded California’s linkage with Quebec does not violate the Constitution, according to a brief filed by the agency.
