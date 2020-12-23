California awards 4 mln offsets to cap off bumper 2020

California divvied out 4 mln compliance offsets across all four active protocols this week, according to data published by state regulator ARB Wednesday, capping off a year that saw total credit issuances under the state’s WCI-linked carbon market rise 70% over 2019 levels.