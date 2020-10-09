UK finance minister favours carbon tax over trading -media
Published 09:52 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 09:52 on October 9, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
British finance minister Rishi Sunak is examining proposals for a UK-wide carbon tax when the country’s Brexit transition period finishes at the end of the year, The Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed officials.
British finance minister Rishi Sunak is examining proposals for a UK-wide carbon tax when the country’s Brexit transition period finishes at the end of the year, The Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed officials.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.