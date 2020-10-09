Access to Britain’s EU ETS trading accounts, Kyoto carbon credit holdings to be cut off at year’s end -UK govt

Published 14:05 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 14:16 on October 9, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

UK-based EU ETS trading accounts will be cut off from the end of this year due to Brexit, the British government confirmed this week, while any holders of Kyoto Protocol credits will lose access to those units for several months.