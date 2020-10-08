EU Market: EUAs slip to 1-week low amid EU 2030 target, Brexit doubts
Published 19:15 on October 8, 2020 / Last updated at 20:42 on October 8, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs fell towards €26 on Thursday, receding further from the previous session's two-week high as traders cast doubts on the influence of MEPs' higher climate ambition and the ability of EU and UK negotiators to reach a Brexit trade agreement before next week's deadline.
