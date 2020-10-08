EMEA > EU Market: EUAs slip to 1-week low amid EU 2030 target, Brexit doubts

EU Market: EUAs slip to 1-week low amid EU 2030 target, Brexit doubts

Published 19:15 on October 8, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:42 on October 8, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs fell towards €26 on Thursday, receding further from the previous session's two-week high as traders cast doubts on the influence of MEPs' higher climate ambition and the ability of EU and UK negotiators to reach a Brexit trade agreement before next week's deadline.

