Global commodities firm becomes latest speculator to open RGGI account

Published 22:30 on August 20, 2020 / Last updated at 23:47 on August 20, 2020

A multinational commodities firm opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Thursday, marking the ninth new speculative player in the Northeast US power sector carbon market this year.