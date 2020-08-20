Global commodities firm becomes latest speculator to open RGGI account
Published 22:30 on August 20, 2020 / Last updated at 23:47 on August 20, 2020 / Americas, Bavardage, US / No Comments
A multinational commodities firm opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Thursday, marking the ninth new speculative player in the Northeast US power sector carbon market this year.
