NA Markets: RGGI prices climb toward $7, California allowances stagnate ahead of auction results

Published 22:49 on August 20, 2020 / Last updated at 23:38 on August 20, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices continued their summer bull run this week on steady compliance demand and optimistic post-2020 outlooks, as California Carbon Allowance (CCAs) values held firm once again ahead of next week’s Q3 auction results.