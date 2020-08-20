NA Markets: RGGI prices climb toward $7, California allowances stagnate ahead of auction results
Published 22:49 on August 20, 2020 / Last updated at 23:38 on August 20, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices continued their summer bull run this week on steady compliance demand and optimistic post-2020 outlooks, as California Carbon Allowance (CCAs) values held firm once again ahead of next week’s Q3 auction results.
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices continued their summer bull run this week on steady compliance demand and optimistic post-2020 outlooks, as California Carbon Allowance (CCAs) values held firm once again ahead of next week’s Q3 auction results.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.