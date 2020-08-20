RGGI emitters shed permits earmarked for compliance following Q2 auction -report

Published 22:26 on August 20, 2020 / Last updated at 23:52 on August 20, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Emitters in the Northeast US RGGI ETS offloaded allowances held for future obligations following the June quarterly sale as secondary market prices rose, according to a report published Thursday.