NA Markets: CCA prices retrace after WCI auction as RGGI continues decline

Published 22:46 on March 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:46 on March 5, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices regressed this week after the Q1 WCI auction bucked previous trends to settle above the secondary market level, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) dropped ahead of the Northeast US carbon market's first sale of 2020.