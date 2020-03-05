Oregon Republicans’ ETS walkout ends 2020 session, as governor plans executive action

Oregon’s Democrat leaders closed the legislative term on Thursday after the Republican minority fled the capitol to protest a WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill, but Governor Kate Brown (D) is now finalising executive action to enact climate policy.