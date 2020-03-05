Oregon Republicans’ ETS walkout ends 2020 session, as governor plans executive action

Oregon’s Democrat leaders closed the legislative term on Thursday after the Republican minority fled the capitol to protest a WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill, but Governor Kate Brown (D) is now finalising executive action to enact climate policy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.