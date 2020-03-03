UN panel backs offset vintage restrictions for CORSIA global aviation scheme -sources
Published 18:48 on March 3, 2020 / Last updated at 18:48 on March 3, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
UN aviation body ICAO should initially restrict carbon credits eligible for its CORSIA international offset mechanism to those generated during a five-year window, an expert panel has recommended, according to two sources close to the process.
