Ghana inks agreement with Switzerland on ITMO activities

Published 16:29 on March 3, 2020

The Ghanaian and Swiss governments have signed a memorandum of understanding to further cooperation under the Paris Agreement’s market-based Article 6, building off a project the European nation’s carbon credit procurement agency selected last year.