Washington senators anticipate better odds for ETS bill in 2021

Published 23:26 on February 4, 2020 / Last updated at 00:00 on February 4, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Washington state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade legislation will likely stand a greater chance of passage next year as lawmakers continue engaging with multiple stakeholders on an economy-wide approach to reducing GHGs, a committee heard Tuesday.