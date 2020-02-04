Americas > Washington senators anticipate better odds for ETS bill in 2021

Washington senators anticipate better odds for ETS bill in 2021

Published 23:26 on February 4, 2020

Washington state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade legislation will likely stand a greater chance of passage next year as lawmakers continue engaging with multiple stakeholders on an economy-wide approach to reducing GHGs, a committee heard Tuesday.

