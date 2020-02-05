RFS Market: RIN prices continue climbing after court decision on waivers

Published 16:29 on February 5, 2020 / Last updated at 16:43 on February 5, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit prices continued to tick up this week after a recent federal court ruling questioned the EPA's granting of Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers, but other factors were also thought to have added to the bullish sentiment.