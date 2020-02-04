California requests delay in Trump administration lawsuit challenging ETS linkage

Published 17:38 on February 4, 2020 / Last updated at 22:48 on February 4, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California officials asked a federal district court judge on Monday to postpone the timeline for a US Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit challenging the state’s cap-and-trade linkage with Quebec, arguing two pending motions could substantially alter the case.