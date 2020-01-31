UK government sacks COP26 climate summit boss

Published 21:32 on January 31, 2020 / Last updated at 00:04 on February 1, 2020 / Bavardage, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms / No Comments

The UK government has sacked the president of this year’s UN climate talks in Glasgow, announcing that the position will be made a ministerial role.