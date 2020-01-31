EMEA > Brexit-bound UK confirms rapid return to EU ETS allocations, auctions
Published 20:18 on January 31, 2020 / Last updated at 20:22 on January 31, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The UK is due to commence its 2019 free EU ETS allocations within days and on Mar. 4 begin auctioning 2019 units, the British government confirmed late Friday as part of a Brexit transition deal that keeps UK emitters in the scheme for the next year.
