California LCFS stakeholders call for increased stringency, biofuels remain controversial

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Stakeholders voiced support for an increased step-down in the 2025 carbon intensity (CI) reduction benchmark, and expressed an array of enthusiasm, concern, and confusion regarding the role of biofuels in California's transportation system, at an informal workshop on Wednesday to discuss proposed amendments to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).