Two Brazilian states plan impending issuance of first carbon credits, expecting hundreds of millions more

Published 01:52 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 01:52 on April 11, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Two Brazilian states expect the issuance of their first batch of carbon credits in the next week and within the next few months, and also anticipate volumes in the hundreds of millions more in the future, as both continue their efforts to develop the carbon market in their jurisdictions.