Power producer defends lawsuit against Washington govt, claims discrimination under cap-and-trade
Published 00:55 on March 28, 2024 / Last updated at 00:55 on March 28, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
A gas-fired power producer has defended its motion for the Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) to either issue free allowances or prohibit the producer's purchase of allowances that cover emissions associated with generation for non-Washington consumers, in an ongoing lawsuit.
A gas-fired power producer has defended its motion for the Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) to either issue free allowances or prohibit the producer's purchase of allowances that cover emissions associated with generation for non-Washington consumers, in an ongoing lawsuit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.