State-owned oil major determined to make Malaysia regional CCS hub
Published 06:40 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 06:40 on May 15, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Malaysian oil and energy company Petronas intends to provide solutions to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors and establish the Southeast Asian nation as the regional hub for carbon capture and storage (CCS), it told a conference this week.
Malaysian oil and energy company Petronas intends to provide solutions to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors and establish the Southeast Asian nation as the regional hub for carbon capture and storage (CCS), it told a conference this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.