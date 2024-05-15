State-owned oil major determined to make Malaysia regional CCS hub

Published 06:40 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 06:40 on May 15, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Malaysian oil and energy company Petronas intends to provide solutions to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors and establish the Southeast Asian nation as the regional hub for carbon capture and storage (CCS), it told a conference this week.