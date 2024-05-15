Indonesia expands CCS plans with US, Korean oil giants
Published 10:48 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 10:48 on May 15, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, South Korea
Indonesia is expanding its carbon capture and storage (CCS) plans after its state oil company signed an agreement with US oil giant ExxonMobil and South Korea’s KNOC, while the former two also signed another agreement to develop a CCS ‘hub’ in the Sunda and Asri basins.
