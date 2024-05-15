Indonesia expands CCS plans with US, Korean oil giants

Indonesia is expanding its carbon capture and storage (CCS) plans after its state oil company signed an agreement with US oil giant ExxonMobil and South Korea’s KNOC, while the former two also signed another agreement to develop a CCS ‘hub’ in the Sunda and Asri basins.