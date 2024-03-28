Enhanced rock weathering shown to boost crop yields, improve soil, bolster nutrient uptake
Published 00:01 on March 28, 2024 / Last updated at 12:34 on March 27, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The spreading of crushed silicate rock on agricultural land to precipitate CO2 capture, known as enhanced rock weathering, leads to higher crop yield in addition to improved nutrient uptake and soil pH, a scientific study has found.
