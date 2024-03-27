Renewable diesel fuels compliance across North American LCFS markets, but oversupply concerns persist
Published 22:56 on March 27, 2024 / Last updated at 22:56 on March 27, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US
Low carbon fuel standards (LCFS) across North American markets will continue to see renewable diesel (RD) play a major role in helping fuel producers meet their carbon intensity (CI) targets, but regulators must continue to adjust stringency to maintain programme effectiveness in light of increased RD production capacity, experts said Wednesday.
