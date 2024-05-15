Cement and lime consortium urges UK govt to accelerate market uptake of CCS

Published 12:02 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 13:28 on May 15, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary

A consortium of cement and lime producers together with an energy company are calling on the UK government to speed up routes to market for commercially mature carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in order to unlock private investment and allow the country to meet its net zero target.