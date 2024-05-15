‘Over-protection and over-regulation’: Think tank issues scathing criticism of EU Green Claims Directive

Published 11:12 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 11:12 on May 15, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

With the Green Claims Directive, EU legislators seem to be mistakenly seeking to regulate the voluntary carbon market rather than laying down rules for companies to communicate their green credentials to consumers, according to a leading climate think tank.