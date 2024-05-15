New Zealand consultation opens for weaker ETS settings, lower carbon price

Published 10:19 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 10:19 on May 15, 2024 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

New Zealand on Wednesday released its annual consultation on five-yearly settings for its emissions trading scheme, adding options that would lower the NZU price floor at auctions and allow for a ballooned Cost Containment Reserve (CCR).