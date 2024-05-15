PepsiCo partners with Canadian group to support biodiversity improvement in farms

PepsiCo has teamed up with a Canadian conservation charity to provide financial incentives for farmers committed to improving biodiversity on their lands.

Under the initiative, developed with Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), the drinks giant will support producers planting perennial forage on unproductive cropland.

Eligible farmers must be participants of the sustainability incentive programme established by Canada’s largest agricultural term lender, Farm Credit Canada (FCC), and grow oats or canola in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, or Manitoba.

“The uptake from our producer partners who have already taken advantage of our partnership with FCC has been incredible,” said Paul Thoroughgood, national manager of sustainability at DUC.

“Now, with PepsiCo at the table, we can support even more farmers across the Prairies, recognising them for the positive impacts they have on the landscape by providing even more incentives.”

PepsiCo’s support will equal half of the incentive producers receive through FCC’s programme, up to C$1,000 maximum per application.

Additionally, under a separate scheme created by FCC in collaboration with DUC, farmers can receive a payment based on a percentage of their total borrowings, up to a maximum of C$2,000, or C$50 per enrolled acre.

REWARDING FARMERS

“Our sustainability incentive programme encourages sustainable farming practices while supporting nature-positive outcomes,” said Curtis Grainger, FCC director of sustainability programmes.

“With support from PepsiCo, we can further reward producers who take steps to add to the long-term health of Canada’s agriculture and food industry.”

The partnership announcement comes two weeks after the vote on a shareholder resolution that asked PepsiCo to assess and report its impacts on biodiversity.

The vote saw approximately 18% of shareholders backing the proposal, including Norges Bank Investment Management, Allianz Global Investors, and Storebrand Asset Management.

PepsiCo’s board had previously rejected the need for a biodiversity assessment, claiming that the firm already engages in sustainability initiatives.

Last September, PepsiCo and other food giants, including Nestle, Unilever, and Danone, released the Regenerating Together framework in consultation with farmers, academics, and NGOs to improve soil health and biodiversity through supporting regenerative agriculture.

The company has come under fire multiple times recently due to its alleged impact on nature. According to a study published in ScienceAdvance last month, PepsiCo is among the 56 big multinationals accounting for over 50% of global plastic pollution.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

