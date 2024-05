FEATURE: UK’s local govts face hefty carbon pricing bill for waste incineration

Published 13:18 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 13:18 on May 15, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

The UK’s local governments are anxiously looking to London to enact policies that could help to clean up household rubbish in the coming years, in the hopes of minimising hefty new carbon costs for waste incineration.