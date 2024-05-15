Advisors call on Oregon to clarify offset use, credit eligibility in climate protection scheme

Published 04:06 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 04:06 on May 15, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) must address existing ambiguity surrounding compliance instruments under the Climate Protection Program (CPP), including the use of offset projects, as well as a new emissions cap, an advisory committee told the agency Tuesday.