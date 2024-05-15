Advisors call on Oregon to clarify offset use, credit eligibility in climate protection scheme
Published 04:06 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 04:06 on May 15, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) must address existing ambiguity surrounding compliance instruments under the Climate Protection Program (CPP), including the use of offset projects, as well as a new emissions cap, an advisory committee told the agency Tuesday.
Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) must address existing ambiguity surrounding compliance instruments under the Climate Protection Program (CPP), including the use of offset projects, as well as a new emissions cap, an advisory committee told the agency Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.