Japanese developer partners with government-backed agricultural organisation on rice projects

Published 09:21 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 09:21 on May 15, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A Japanese carbon project developer has partnered with a regional government-backed agricultural organisation to promote credit-generating rice projects, as it seeks to broaden its presence in Vietnam's voluntary market.