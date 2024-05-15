Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:09 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 13:09 on May 15, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices appeared to be settling into a channel between €70-€75 on Wednesday morning as early selling drew out support at the lower end of the range, though an attempt to move higher also ran into resistance, while energy markets firmed slightly despite broadly stable fundamentals.
