Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:09 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 13:09 on May 15, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices appeared to be settling into a channel between €70-€75 on Wednesday morning as early selling drew out support at the lower end of the range, though an attempt to move higher also ran into resistance, while energy markets firmed slightly despite broadly stable fundamentals.