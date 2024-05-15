Environment groups lash Australian govt’s lack of cash for nature in latest budget

Australia’s 2024 budget arrived late Tuesday delivering a A$9.3 billion ($6.1 bln) surplus and is spending big to drive mining and clean energy, but has been attacked for its lack of attention to the protection of nature despite cash of over A$300 million offered.

NGO The Biodiversity Council called it the worst budget in recent years for conservation, saying it “leaves nature behind”.

“It reinforces the gulf between what is needed and what is provided to care for the environment, halt extinction and recover our threatened species and ecosystems … Among many bold and generous commitments, including tax-cuts for every Australian, the protection and recovery of nature was not mentioned once,” it said, noting Labor’s promise to reverse extinction rates when it took power two years ago.

The budget also offers billions of dollars in tax credits for critical mineral projects and green hydrogen development, A$48 mln for the Australian Carbon Credit Unit Scheme, and there is other cash for emissions reductions and for carbon capture and storage (CCS) work.

Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek, who has the power to veto new energy and mining projects, lauded her government’s spend to protect the environment.

In total, Plibersek flagged A$307 mln for ‘nature positive’ improvements to laws, broken down to A$121 mln for yet-to-be-established Environmental Protection Australia, and A$51.5 mln for the Environment Information Australia, ”which will give the public and businesses easier access to the latest environmental data, release State of the Environment reports every two years, and report on progress on national environmental goals,” she said.

The new, independent EPA has been in train for some time and already criticised by resource developers who argue it will have too much veto power and far too many onerous restrictions on environmental plans, drawing out development timelines.

At the same time, climate and environmental groups have argued the minister has far too much power to veto EPA decisions regarding projects, and say its reliance on outdated nature protection laws that have yet to be reformed will make it ineffective.

The government on Tuesday announced A$134.2 mln for efforts it said would strengthen and streamline government decision making. Cash goes to a new process to assess priority renewable energy projects, and reduces the backlog related to Traditional Owner heritage protection.

There is another A$65 mln for more research on threatened species.

“The budget locks in A$35.6 million over two years from 2024-25 to continue developing the processes and systems needed to administer the [previously announced Nature Repair Market]. This builds on the government’s more than A$500 million investment to better protect our threatened species, such as koalas, quolls and Australian sea lions, and crack down on feral animals and weeds,” Plibersek said.

The Australian Land Conservation Alliance (ACLA) said the budget “simply did not deliver” and that multi-billion, not million, dollar funding is needed, and and not just from the environment ministry but multiple portfolios and should be modelled along the lines of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

It suggested a A$5 bln leveraged fund, far beyond the scope of what Canberra offered Tuesday, to help public and private landholders protect nature.

“The Inflation Reduction Act represents aggressive action on climate change and recognises the critical role that nature plays as a climate solution. Its provisions direct around $26 billion into nature-based solutions, in addition to $6.2 billion directly for land conservation,” ACLA said in a statement.

“The $1 billion America the Beautiful initiative leverages federal conservation and restoration investments with private and philanthropic contributions to further accelerate land, water, and wildlife conservation efforts across the country.”

There is, it said, a critical need to harness rising demand from the private sector “where the accelerating collapse of ecosystems is increasingly understood as a key risk to their business operations”.

“By deprioritising nature in the budget, Treasurer Jim Chalmers is not only disregarding a vital public good, he is also thumbing his nose at approximately half of Australia’s GDP, which comes from sectors dependent on healthy ecosystems,” Wilderness Society Biodiversity Policy & Campaign Manager Sam Szoke-Burke said.

“Doing so also ignores the government’s own Measuring What Matters framework, which underlined the importance of biodiversity for both the economy and quality of life.”

The Carbon Market Institute (CMI) welcomed Chalmers’ budget and its investment into clean energy, critical minerals, and A$48 mln for the ACCU Scheme reforms, which in addition to going to the Department of Climate Change, the Environment, and Water (DCCEW) and to continue work recommended by the Chubb Review, with A$10 mln going to Indigenous land managers to participate in scheme.

“Nevertheless, the budget leaves key investment details still to be clarified. In particular, around the ongoing use of funds from fixed carbon abatement contract (CAC) exit payments and the future role of the Commonwealth as an investor in the ACCU scheme through the Powering the Regions Fund (PRF),” CEO John Connor said.

“Transparency on the funds mobilised by the CAC exit fees and directions for the remainder of the PRF funds dedicated to ACCU investment are crucial questions to be resolved in months ahead.”

By Helen Clark – helen@carbon-pulse.com

