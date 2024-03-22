Indigenous advocacy group urges US climate envoy to resist Article 6 development
Published 13:03 on March 22, 2024 / Last updated at 13:03 on March 22, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary
A US-based Indigenous advocacy group sent a letter this week to US special climate envoy John Podesta urging him to oppose the development of Paris Agreement carbon markets, as communities worldwide debate their merits.
