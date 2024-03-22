Water overlooked in voluntary sector but market potential tops 1.6 bln carbon credits a year, finds report

Published 14:06 on March 22, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

The total global potential for voluntary carbon credits generated from water-related projects could top 1.6 billion tonnes of CO2 a year, but the sector has been overlooked by project developers and investors, partly because of a lack of methodologies, finds a new report.