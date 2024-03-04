Mexican government circulates draft regulation for national voluntary carbon registry, price index with Article 6 provisions
Published 22:40 on March 4, 2024 / Last updated at 22:40 on March 4, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, International, Mexico, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Mexican government distributed a draft regulation for the national voluntary carbon market (VCM) at a stakeholder workshop last week that would create a centralised record of VCM data, a national price index, and authorisation procedures for international carbon trading under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, according to a leaked draft seen by Carbon Pulse.
