Fintech startup eyes Islamic finance riches after securing fatwa for carbon credit investment product
Published 15:10 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 15:10 on May 15, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Voluntary
A startup focused on exchange traded voluntary carbon investment products has secured a fatwa for a carbon credit asset class that it hopes will tap into the deep pockets of the Islamic finance market.
