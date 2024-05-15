Fintech startup eyes Islamic finance riches after securing fatwa for carbon credit investment product

Published 15:10 on May 15, 2024 / Last updated at 15:10 on May 15, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Voluntary

A startup focused on exchange traded voluntary carbon investment products has secured a fatwa for a carbon credit asset class that it hopes will tap into the deep pockets of the Islamic finance market.